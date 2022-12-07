QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years to life behind bars for stabbing someone to death outside a baby’s christening party in Queens.

Antonio Martinez, 50, stabbed Roque Alvarez-Montes, leaving the 22-year-old man with deadly wounds to the chin, back and left arm in the Sept. 29, 2019 attack. The two argued near 98th Street and 37th Avenue before the deadly attack.

“A celebration of life resulted in a violent death because of the defendant’s decision to fatally stab a party guest over an argument,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “He will now spend a lengthy term in prison as punishment for his actions.”

Martinez was convicted of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree on Nov. 16.