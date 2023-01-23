QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced Monday to 15 years behind bars for kidnapping his estranged wife and leading police on a multi-county, high-speed chase, officials said.

Yaspal Persaud choked his wife when she told him she was leaving him in December of 2020, officials said. He was arrested and an order of protection was issued.

Weeks later on Jan. 22, 2021, Persaud grabbed his estranged wife from outside the CityMD where she worked and pushed her into his Mercedes Benz. The car door wasn’t fully closed and the woman’s legs were left hanging out as Persaud drove off.

Persaud drove around for hours as police tried to find his car, prosecutors said. The NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit tracked Persaud’s car to a spot near the Grand Central parkway. He then led detectives on a high-speed pursuit, successfully getting away from police.

Detectives later tracked Persaud’s cellphone to a Howard Beach Motel where they busted him and rescued his estranged wife. Persaud, 29, was convicted on charges of kidnapping in the second degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving, strangulation in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

“We have prosecuted domestic violence cases aggressively and will continue doing so. Long prison sentences, however, such as the one imposed today, come after the physical harm has been done and the often permanent emotional damage has already been inflicted,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “I urge victims of domestic violence who need safety planning services, or help in securing an order of protection or shelter placement, to call us or to contact a Family Justice Center immediately.”

