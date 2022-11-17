QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced to 40 years to life behind bars on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and drove into a crowd, striking five and killing one, during an argument over a parking spot.

Adrian Harry, 28, was convicted of murder in the second degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, three counts of assault in the first degree and related charges, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

“This defendant who decided to handle a minor argument over a parking spot with a knife and then fatally ran over his own friend will now spend a lengthy time in prison for his actions,” Katz said.

On Dec. 3, 2017, Harry argued over a parking spot outside a Hookah lounge, officials said. He got out of his vehicle along with a friend, 23-year-old Richardo Chattergoon. Harry used a belt to wrap a knife to his hand, stabbed two people, then fled.

The stabbing victims and four others chases after Harry and Chattergoon, prosecutors said. The group caught and beat Chattergoon, knocking him to the ground.

Harry, meanwhile, had gotten back to his car, officials said. He drove onto the sidewalk, intentionally hitting the group. Chattergoon was fatally crushed. Others were sent flying into the air.

Harry fled the scene. He was identified when one of the victims spotted him at the hospital. Harry was there to get treatment for a cut to his finger.