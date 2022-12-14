QUEENS (PIX11) — A man kicked down a door and stopped an attacker from raping his family member during a violent home invasion in Queens over the summer, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Rispers, 36, allegedly strangled and attacked a 58-year-old woman with a sharp sliver object after breaking into her Jamaica home on July 25 at 8:20 a.m., prosecutors said. The victim suffered several cuts to her arm during the incident.

During the struggle, prosecutors said the defendant allegedly threw the woman down and tried to take off her pants before a male family member in the home intervened after hearing the screams.

Rispers then allegedly threatened the man with the same sharp object and demanded money before stealing a wallet from the bedroom of a third family member in the home, prosecutors said.

“The reign of terror allegedly perpetrated by this defendant will not go

unanswered,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The defendant fled the scene and was arrested near the house shortly after the incident. The wallet, containing cash and identification, was also recovered. Authorities said the suspect did not know the victims.

Rispers, of East Elmhurst, was recently indicted on charges of robbery, attempted rape, strangulation, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday and was held without bail, according to public court records.