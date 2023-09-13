QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man robbed and pepper-sprayed two women in a Queens hotel room on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

The suspect forced his way into the room at the Casa Azul Hotel on Jamaica Avenue after a 42-year-old woman opened the door at around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man then threatened her with a BB gun and put her in a chokehold before stealing her Samsung cellphone, police said.

The thief then pepper-sprayed a 39-year-old woman in the face in the hotel room, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 42-year-old victim refused medical attention at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

