ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) – A man was shoved up against a wall and robbed at knifepoint by a group of thieves inside a Queens subway station, police said.

The robbery happened at the 34th Avenue-Steinway Street subway station in Astoria around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The 39-year-old victim was going down the stairs at the mezzanine level when three robbers came up and shoved him against a wall. The robbers punched the victim in the mouth, pulled out a knife and then stole his wallet, police said.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling on his face, authorities said.





(Photo credits: NYPD)

The three suspects are believed to be between 18 to 20 years old. The NYPD released surveillance images and video (above) showing the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).