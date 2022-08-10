The suspect pictured allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint who met with him to sell jewelry in Hammels, Queens on July 29, 2022. (NYPD)

HAMMELS, Queens (PIX11) – A man in Queens was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen by the person he met up with to sell jewelry, police said.

The 22-year-old victim, who has an online business, arranged to meet up with a jewelry buyer in the Hammels area in front of 260 Beach 81st Street on July 29, according to the NYPD.

When they met up, the robber pulled out a gun and demanded the victim hand over his property. The robber stole two chains, four watches, two iPhones, the victim’s wallet with credit cards and then drove away in the victim’s 2021 Nissan, police said.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

The suspect – believed to be in his early 20s – was captured on a surveillance image shown above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).