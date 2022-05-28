LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) – A man riding a motorized bike was hit and killed by an MTA bus in Queens Saturday.

The fatal crash happened in Laurelton at the intersection of 238th Street and 128th Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

The man was riding eastbound on his bike on 128th Avenue when he was struck by the MTA bus traveling southbound on 238th Street, according to the NYPD. The bicyclist suffered injuries to his head and throughout his body. He died at the scene of the crash.

The 59-year-old bus driver, who remained at the scene, has been pulled off service while the crash is investigated by the NYPD and internally by the MTA.

“This was a tragic incident and we are cooperating with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, which is in early stages of its review and will determine the facts,” said Frank Annicaro, acting president of the MTA Bus Company and senior vice president of the New York City Transit Department of Buses.

Four bicyclists have been killed in New York City so far in 2022, which is one more compared to this same time last year, according to the NYPD.