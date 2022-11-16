Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A new surveillance photo released by police shows one of the suspects who allegedly attacked a man sitting on a bench at a subway station in Queens last month.

The attack happened at the subway station in Jackson Heights at Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue back on Oct. 23 around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Three men approached a 21-year-old man sitting on a bench while waiting for the No. 7 train and started punching and slashing the victim on his body. The assault was unprovoked, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized and survived, authorities said.

The NYPD released a new surveillance image of one of the suspects wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. None of the three suspects have been arrested.

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Queens subway station Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).