Man punches several victims in the face, makes anti-gay remarks on overnight Queens train: NYPD

Police released this surveillance image of a man accused of punching several subway riders in Queens (NYPD).

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police said Tuesday they’re searching for a man accused of punching three people inside the subway system while making anti-gay statements.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 31 at about 3:30 a.m.

It started on a Queens-bound E train, when the man approached two 19-year-old men and made anti-gay statements toward them, police said. He punched one of them in the face multiple times.

Then, when the train arrived at Court Square, the man punched the other teen in the face, officials said.

When the train arrived at Queens Plaza, the two victims left the train. There, a 32-year-old woman tried to intervene in the mezzanine area of the station. Police say the same man then punched her in the face before fleeing on foot.

Each of the three victims suffered pain and swelling to their faces, though they each denied medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).