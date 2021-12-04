Man punched victim multiple times, displayed gun during attempted robbery: NYPD

Police are searching for this man, who punched another man multiple times during an attempted robbery.

ELMHURST, Queens — A man punched another man multiple times Wednesday on a No. 7 train after attempting to take the victim’s phone, police said Saturday.

The suspect approached the 19-year-old victim about 10:35 p.m. while riding the southbound No. 7 train and demanded his phone, police said. He punched the victim in the face several times during the attempted robbery, and also displayed a firearm.

Police said the suspect fled emptyhanded after the train pulled into the Willets Point station.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

