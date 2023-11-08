QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man punched an MTA bus driver in the face in Queens last month, police said.

The suspect attacked the 38-year-old driver aboard the Q85 bus on the corner of Merrick Boulevard and 109th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD. The victim suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect fled after the incident.

There have been no arrests.

