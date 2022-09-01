CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was approached from behind, then punched and kicked by two thieves before they took his cellphone Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 12:30 p.m., the victim was walking around 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue near the entrance of the 7 train. He was first approached by an individual wearing a blue polo and white shoes, who appeared to grab the victim’s cellphone. As the victim turned around to interact with the suspect, another person in a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black face mask hit the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.