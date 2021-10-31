Man pulls gun on subway rider during fight on E train in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a fight on a subway train in Queens. (credit: NYPD)

QUEENS, N.Y. — A man pulled a gun on a subway rider in Queens Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. onboard an E train near the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station, according to investigators.

The suspect and the victim got into a fight on the train when the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. The suspect then fled the train.

No shots were fired, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).