The NYPD is investigating the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, a Queens mother whose body was found in a duffel bag on April 16, 2022. (PIX11)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will be sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Nov. 16.

“This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “We express our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and hope that today’s plea will allow them to begin to heal.”

Bonola admitted he stabbed the victim over 50 times and dismembered her body on April 16, officials said. Bonola, a handyman who worked at the victim’s Juno Street home several times, slashed Gaal in the throat during an argument at her residence at around 12:15 a.m., prosecutors said.

Authorities said Bonola was caught on video surveillance wheeling a hockey duffel bag with Gaal’s dismembered body. The bag was found a few hours later on Metropolitan Avenue, near Union Turnpike, in the vicinity of Forest Park.

Prosecutors said the murder weapon was found in the defendant’s home and his jacket was recovered at the park. After Bonola was arrested, officials said he confessed to stabbing Gaal and moving her body.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable

for his criminal actions,” Katz said.