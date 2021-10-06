Man on pink bike with butterflies on it robs 10-year-old girl on her way to Queens school

CORONA, Queens — A man on a pink bike with butterflies on it forcibly robbed a 10-year-old girl as she headed to school on Wednesday morning, injuring the child’s hand, police said.

The girl was on 34th Avenue near 102nd Street around 8 a.m. when a man on what appears to be a children’s bike approached and grabbed the child’s phone from her hand before fleeing the scene on the bicycle, police said.

Police said the girl was treated by her school nurse for an injury to her hand.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the man. The bike is described as pink and white with butterflies on it.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

