MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) – A man raped a woman after he gave her a ride on his scooter in Queens over the weekend, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday. Police said the 49-year-old victim was walking home around 5 a.m. Sunday when the suspect drove up alongside her on a motorized scooter. The two began talking and the victim then climbed onto the back of the scooter, police said.

After arriving in the area of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street in Maspeth, police said the suspect punched the woman in the face so hard she fell, hit her head on the ground and was knocked unconscious. He then raped her, police said.

When the victim began to wake up, police said the suspect hopped back on the scooter and took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police described her condition as serious but stable.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man with a medium build who is about 6-foot-tall and 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).