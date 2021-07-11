Man killed in Queens drive-by shooting

HOLLIS, Queens — A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday when a shooter in a car pulled up and opened fire in Queens, police said.

The victim was in a car around 8 p.m. near 111th Avenue and 200th Street when the shooter fired approximately nine times, striking the 24-year-old man four times, officials aid. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounce deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any identifying information about the shooter or the shooter’s car.

There have been at least 795 shooting incidents so far this year in New York City with more than 900 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).