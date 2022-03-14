FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside an office in Flushing by police after a fatal stabbing, officials said.

Around 11:44 Monday morning, police responded to a 911 call of an ongoing assault inside a building along 39th Avenue between Main and Union streets, according to authorities. Police found the 66-year-old victim with stab wounds to his body and neck.

The man was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. In addition, a 25-year-old woman was taken into custody, with pending charges against her.

Investigation by police is ongoing.