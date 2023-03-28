ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens Monday evening, police said.

Officers discovered the man in front of the Astoria Houses with a gunshot wound to his stomach near Astoria Boulevard around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the victim to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).