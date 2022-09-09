Robbers who allegedly impersonated DEA agents were accused of injuring a man in New York City. (Credit: NYPD)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Robbers who impersonated DEA agents kidnapped and beat up a man on Aug. 10, police said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old victim was held at gunpoint, beaten up and forced into his own car by the suspects at around 3 a.m., authorities said. The suspects threw the victim out of his car in the vicinity of Eighth Street and Myrtle Avenue before driving off. The suspects took the victim’s cellphone, credit card and wallet, which contained around $1,700. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of bruising and lacerations to his face.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).