Man injured in apparent rooster attack in Queens

Residents in Jamaica, Queens concerned following an apparent rooster attack (Twitter: @LSuseran)

JAMAICA, Queens — Residents in a Queens neighborhood are concerned after an apparent rooster attack Thursday morning.

Queens resident Leon Suseran told PIX11 News he was attacked while was on his way to work around 9 a.m. by roosters that got loose from a neighbor’s home.

Another of his neighbors was attacked by the chicken in the vicinity of 169th Street and 104th Avenue in Jamaica, Suseran said.

The owner of the roosters was not home at the time of the attack, but police officers rounded the animals back into the yard they initially escaped from, according to Suseran.

Suseran tweeted pictures of the roosters on the sidewalk and his injuries from the incident.

The responding officers said they would contact the Department of Health following the incident.

EMS workers responded to the incident and reported the incident was “non-critical.”

PIX11 reached out to NYPD, who said they did not have information on the incident.