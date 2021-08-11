Man inappropriately records girls, woman at Target in Queens: NYPD

Man accused of filming girls, woman at Queens Target store

Surveillance images of a man police say secretly filmed young girls and a woman at a Target store in Flushing, Queens in late July 2021. (NYPD)

FLUSHING, Queens — The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance images of a man accused of filming little girls and at least one woman at a Target store in Queens.

The inappropriate recording happened two days in a row at the Target located at The Shops at SkyView Center on College Point in Flushing, authorities said.

According to police, the first incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on July 29, when the unidentified man followed two girls, ages 12 and 3, into the store’s female restroom.

After the children entered a bathroom stall, the man put his cellphone under the stall to record or photograph the victims, cops said.

The girls ran out of the bathroom and alerted the women they were with, but the man fled the store on foot.

The next day, around 8:25 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was in an aisle at the same store. When she leaned over to look at an item, the man put his cellphone under her skirt to record or photograph her, authorities said.

He again fled on foot before being caught.

The NYPD released the above images of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

