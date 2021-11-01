Man in custody for falsely reporting child was inside stolen Mustang: NYPD

Police were on scene observing a red mustang that was reported stolen (Citizen App)

HOLLIS, Queens — A man who reported a stolen Mustang in Queens Sunday was arrested for falsely reporting a child was in the backseat in the car, police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody after police determined there was never a child in the car, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report that a child may have been in the backseat of a red Mustang taken by a man on 202nd Street near 104th Avenue around 7 p.m. in Hollis.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered around 10:15 p.m. near 197 Street, and a man was taken into NYPD custody.

Charges are pending for the two men arrested, police said. Their identities have not been released.