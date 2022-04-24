JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after being shot in Queens Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. along Hillside Avenue near 179th Place, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Police are still gathering information regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing, as no arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

