QUEENS (PIX11) — A man is fighting for his life after being rescued from the water at Rockaway Beach and airlifted to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of two people drowning near Beach 88th Street and Shorefront Parkway around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, both of them were out of the water, but one was unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to police.

