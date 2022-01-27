Surveillance image of a man accused of groping a 14-year-old girl on an M train in Queens on Jan. 26, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police launched an investigation Wednesday after a man allegedly groped a young girl on the subway in Queens and then followed her off the train and tried to talk to her, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. as the 14-year-old girl was riding aboard a northbound M train heading toward the Steinway Street station in Astoria. Police said the unidentified man sat down beside the teen and began to touch her, groping her thigh and buttocks over her clothing.

When the train reached the Steinway Street station, the girl got off the train, the man followed her as she exited the station onto the street, authorities said. He continued to follow her down the street and eventually attempted to engage her in conversation, police said.

The victim ran away looking for safety while the man fled the scene on foot, officials said. The girl was not physically injured, according to the NYPD.

Police released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).