QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced to 17 years behind bars after he slashed his girlfriend while she watched over their sick baby in the hospital, officials said Monday.

At the time of the attack, the woman woke up in the hospital room to Alexander Fitzpatrick standing over her, authorities said. They were there with their sick 6-month-old daughter.

“I’m going to jail,” Fitzpatrick told his girlfriend at the time, according to prosecutors.

He then slashed the 25-year-old woman in the arm and face, officials said. The wounds on her face extended from her ear to her nose. She needed around 120 stitches to close the wounds.

“For brutally assaulting the mother of his baby daughter, this defendant has been sent to prison for a long time,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As I find myself often having to tell women, confronting the reality that someone you love is dangerous can be painful and especially difficult. It is absolutely necessary, however, in order to protect yourself and loved ones from serious physical and emotional harm.”

Fitzpatrick, 28, pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree on Sept. 14. He faces five years post-release supervision after his time in prison.