QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Monday, decades after he robbed, stabbed and dismembered a World War 1 veteran, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The 1976 murder of 81-year-old George Clarence Seitz remained unsolved for almost half a century. It wasn’t until March of 2019, when a pelvis and partial torso were found buried under a concrete slab in a Richmond Hill yard, that progress was made in the case. Police turned toward DNA and forensic to bust Martin Motta in the case.

“After 46 years, a veteran of the first World War gets justice,” Katz said. “The successes of modern technology and forensics made it possible for us to not only identify the bones of the victim but also to help find any witnesses.”

Motta, 75, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

Seitz had been a regular customer at Motta’s barbershop, officials said. On the morning of Dec. 10, 1976, Seitz left his Jamaica home to get a haircut at Motta’s shop.

Investigators determined Motta took $7,000 to $8,000 from Seitz, then stabbed him in the head. Motta then dismembered Seitz and buried his body in a Richmond Hill yard.