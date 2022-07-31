EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning.

Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene.

Edwards lived just a few blocks from where his body was found.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released any information on the shooter.

