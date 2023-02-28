WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found with several stab wounds inside an SUV in Woodhaven Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police discovered the victim, 25, in the vehicle at around 8:10 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, authorities said.

The man sitting inside the vehicle had several stab wounds to his chest. First responders transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the stabbing took place inside the vehicle, according to NYPD. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

