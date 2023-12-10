QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead on the lawn of a Queens home on Friday, police said.

Authorities found the man unconscious with a neck injury in the front yard at 135-57 122nd Place in South Ozone Park at around 4:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

