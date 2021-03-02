Police launched an investigation Monday evening after the body of a man was discovered near Citi Field in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded around 5 p.m. to a 911 call of an unconscious man in the vicinity of 38th Avenue and Seaver Way, within a few blocks of the Mets baseball park, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man lying unresponsive on the ground, face up in a puddle and with no obvious signs of physical injury, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials early Tuesday identified the man as Jywan Stovall of Elmsford, Westchester County.

Police said Tuesday that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and that the investigation was ongoing.

