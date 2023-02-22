WILLETS POINT, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a box truck in Queens early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was found unconscious with bodily trauma in the truck near 127th Street and 35th Avenue in Willets Point just after midnight, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigators believe the man got into a fight with a suspect before he was attacked with an unknown object, causing him to fall back into the truck, officials said. Police said it was likely the man was living in the vehicle.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.