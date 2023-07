FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found dead in an apartment bathtub on Tuesday, according to police.

Police received a call about a man needing help on Scott A Gadell Place around 9:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found a man unconscious in the apartment’s bathtub, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.