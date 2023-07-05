CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. to help a man around 104th Street. Police said when they arrived, they found an unknown man unconscious in a garbage bag. Police said the man was found with a puncture wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).