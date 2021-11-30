HOLLIS, Queens — Officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man dead in his home with head injuries on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a call of an unconscious man inside his home on Hillside Avenue, near 196th Street, in the Hollis neighborhood.

Responding officers arrived to find the 71-year-old victim lying face down in his home office, on the second floor of the residence, police said.

The man had visible trauma to his face and head, according to officials.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

Authorities identified the victim as Roland Eicher.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and that their investigation was ongoing.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

