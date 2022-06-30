WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a couch inside a Woodhaven apartment.

Responding to a 911 call reporting a foul odor, officers made their way into the apartment on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Inside, they found a man underneath a couch with trauma to his back, according to cops.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not determined his identity as of early Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine exactly how the man died.