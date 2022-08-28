FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man followed a teenage girl into a Queens elevator, took pictures of her and offered the teen money to spit on him, police said Friday.

The man followed the teen into her building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street back on Aug. 8, officials said. He then got into the elevator with the 14-year-old girl.

“Are you a model? Can I take your picture?” the man asked, according to police.

He snapped photos, rubbed the teen’s thigh and took up-skirt pictures of her, police said. He then offered her $20 to spit on him. The teen yelled at the man and followed him out of the building. She took a photo of the man.

Police asked for help identifying the man, who is believed to be in his 50s. He was a thin build. The man has a mustache, a goatee, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a “Have a Nice Play” graphic across the front. He was also wearing shorts, glasses, a T-Mobile hat, white socks and black sneakers at the time of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).