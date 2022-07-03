Police are investigating a shooting at a party in Queens on July2, 2022. (Citizen)

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11)– One man died and three others were injured during a shooting at a party at an auto body shop in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Authorities said an unknown man showed up at the party at 129th Street and 89th Avenue at around 9:39 p.m. and began firing into the crowd. A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the hospital, police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the right leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two females, ages 17 and 18, suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention, police said.

Officials are investigating if the victims were the intended targets or if the shooter knew them.

There have been no arrests.

