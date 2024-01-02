QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by two different drivers in a Queens car accident on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The incident happened near 91st Ave. and Woodhaven Blvd. at 6:51 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 60s, tripped on the center median and fell into the southbound lanes where he was hit by a 2002 Toyota driver. The victim was then thrown into northbound lanes and struck again by another driver, authorities said.

First responders rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was declared dead.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made, according to authorities. The investigation remains ongoing.

