Man fatally struck by MTA bus in Queens: authorities

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – A man was struck and killed by an MTA bus in Queens Tuesday evening, authorities said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Broadway and 37th Road in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

Officers arrived to find a 63-year-old man lying on the roadway with head trauma, police said.

The victim, later identified as Nazmul Ahsan, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Investigation determined the 2006 Q39 MTA bus was traveling west on Broadway with the green traffic light in its favor. As the bus entered the crosswalk, the pedestrian began to cross Broadway against the pedestrian signal, cops said.

The bus struck the pedestrian with the front bumper, knocking him to the pavement.

The 54-year-old bus driver remained at the scene and was uninjured, cops said.

No arrests have been made.