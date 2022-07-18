JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man was fatally stabbed in the stomach in his home Sunday night, police said.

Police found Oscar Gutierrez, 52, with multiple stab wounds in the second-floor hallway at 138-19 Jamaica Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., authorities said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).