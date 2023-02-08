QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died and another was arrested after the two got into a fight with sharp weapons in Queens last month, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities found Gerard Moreno, 30, with a stab wound to the chest near 107-40 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills on Jan. 27 at around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Moreno was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries on Saturday, police said.

Investigators said Moreno and Nicholas Loiacono, 27, had gotten into an argument at the location and both men were armed with unknown cutting objects. The cause of the fight remained unclear.

Moreno, a Long Island resident, has been charged with menacing and attempted criminal possession of a weapon, police said.