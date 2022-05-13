CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed in Queens overnight, police said on Friday.

Officers found Curtis Rippe, 58, with stab wounds to the torso outside a gas station along Horace Harding Expressway near Granger Street after they responded to a 911 call of an assault a few minutes before 12 a.m., according to officials. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found that the victim was involved in a dispute with two men, who then fled the area before police arrived. A person of interest, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody in the vicinity of the attack.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No weapons have been recovered in connection to the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).