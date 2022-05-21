CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man is dead after he was shot inside an apartment building in Queens Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the head before 3 p.m. on the 17th floor of an apartment building at 96-10 57th Avenue in Corona, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the incident was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).