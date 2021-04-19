Man fatally shot sitting in Range Rover on Astoria street: NYPD

Police on the scene after a man, 22, was fatally shot in the back while sitting in his Range Rover SUV on a street in Astoria, Queens, late Sunday night, April 18, 2021, officials said. (Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens — Police launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his SUV on a Queens street late Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said police responded just after 10 p.m. to a call for a man shot near the corner of 41st Street and 30th Avenue in the Astoria neighborhood.

Responding officers found the 22-year-old victim in the driver’s seat of a Range Rover with a gunshot wound to the back, officials said.

EMS rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released, pending family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the NYPD said their investigation was ongoing.

