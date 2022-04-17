JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead after he was shot in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Around 9:57 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Foch and Guy R. Brewer boulevards, according to authorities. There, they found the 48-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and the investigation remains.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).