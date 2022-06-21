MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was sleeping under a truck in Queens was fatally hit by the vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

Police were called to a scene near 53rd Drive and Maurice Drive about 6:54 p.m. According to the truck’s driver, he got in, started the truck and drove off without seeing the man sleeping under the vehicle — that’s when the driver heard a “loud thump.”

When the driver got out, he saw the man, police said.

EMS arrived after and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead there, police said.

No criminality is expected at this time, police said. The incident is under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).