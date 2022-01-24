Man fatally crushed by heavy container in Queens: authorities

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – A man was crushed and killed by a container in Queens Monday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the vicinity of 191st Street and Northern Boulevard in the Bayside neighborhood. Authorities said the victim was crushed by a container, which was heavy, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Deparment of Buildings report on the house said “a man was pinned between a dumpster and the house.” Inspectors with the DOB have joined first responders on the scene, the department told PIX11 News.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. Police do not believe criminality is suspected.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.